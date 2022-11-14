Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 78,492 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,492 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Hologic worth $29,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 306,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after acquiring an additional 170,996 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 11.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 26.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average is $70.20. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $80.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

