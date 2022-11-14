Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $26,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $136.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.06.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

