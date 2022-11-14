Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 22,349 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,349 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Corteva worth $24,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 91,847 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in Corteva by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,293,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,258,000 after purchasing an additional 167,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,087,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,375,000 after purchasing an additional 272,159 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

Corteva Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $64.77 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average of $59.17.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

