Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 267,414 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 994,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,414 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $34,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,834 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,977,000 after purchasing an additional 552,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,326,000 after buying an additional 97,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after acquiring an additional 112,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $41.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.84 and a beta of 0.62. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $77.59.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chewy to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.61.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

