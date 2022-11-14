Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 39,573 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,573 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Travelers Companies worth $32,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,461 shares of company stock worth $8,957,674 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $181.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.50. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

