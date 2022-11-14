Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 7,248 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $35,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 71,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,190,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Stephens lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $813.67.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $815.60 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $848.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $745.68 and a 200 day moving average of $688.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,763,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,763,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,818 shares of company stock worth $16,995,953. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

