Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 8,147 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $31,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

ODFL opened at $314.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

