Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $32,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $166.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.56.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $6,244,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,036,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,876,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 294,706 shares of company stock worth $50,312,081. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.