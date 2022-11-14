Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $33,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.66.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,740 shares of company stock worth $18,684,354 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $65.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

