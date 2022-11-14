Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Keysight Technologies worth $32,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.14.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $172.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.44. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

