Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $27.64 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,721 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $27,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 413.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $36,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HRL stock opened at $47.40 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.86.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

