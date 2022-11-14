Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $27.72 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,756 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Schlumberger worth $27,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3,475.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,031,000 after buying an additional 17,648,324 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Schlumberger by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182,043 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $300,591,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2,647.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,307,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,393,648 shares of company stock worth $190,979,619. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Stock Up 3.2 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.47.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $54.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $55.26. The firm has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Profile



Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

