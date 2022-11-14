Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $28.24 Million Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.39% of NovoCure worth $28,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 407,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,311,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in NovoCure by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 39,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $2,212,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $513,371.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,012.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $1,086,228.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $513,371.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,012.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,859 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Stock Up 8.8 %

NVCR opened at $82.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.22. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $116.56.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVCR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NovoCure from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

NovoCure Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

