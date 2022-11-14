Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $28.94 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,593 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $28,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 72,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,185,000 after purchasing an additional 570,233 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $131.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.