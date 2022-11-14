Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $28.94 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,593 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $28,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 72,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,185,000 after purchasing an additional 570,233 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $131.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.
Check Point Software Technologies Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.