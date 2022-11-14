Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $35.04 Million Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of Zoom Video Communications worth $35,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 442.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 26.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $88.32 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $268.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average of $94.64.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.61.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

