Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $35.11 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.25% of J. M. Smucker worth $35,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $142.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.13. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $152.16.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

