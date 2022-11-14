Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 31,661 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of General Dynamics worth $31,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in General Dynamics by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $243.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.42 and a 200 day moving average of $228.31.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

