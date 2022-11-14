Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 220,057 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $27,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 302.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.69.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $132.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.02, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

