Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 295,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,098 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Church & Dwight worth $27,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,447,000 after buying an additional 1,508,341 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 264.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after purchasing an additional 553,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 138.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,958,000 after purchasing an additional 514,497 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,361,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Church & Dwight by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 387,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,885,000 after purchasing an additional 207,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $74.47 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.06. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

