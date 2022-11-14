Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,470 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $29,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after buying an additional 1,534,853 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,322,766,000 after buying an additional 903,653 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after buying an additional 408,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PXD. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 4.1 %

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

PXD opened at $255.63 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

