Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,736 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of General Motors worth $30,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $479,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $41.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.