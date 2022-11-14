Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,781 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $29,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in DoorDash by 22.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in DoorDash by 114.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $826,588.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,999 shares in the company, valued at $16,582,736.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,002,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,894.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $826,588.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,582,736.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,317 shares of company stock worth $10,662,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Up 5.9 %

DASH opened at $62.99 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $257.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.90.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on DoorDash from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.30.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

