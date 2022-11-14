Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 28,626 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,406 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 28,626 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.16% of eBay worth $36,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Up 4.1 %

EBAY opened at $46.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

eBay Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EBAY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.