Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes $25.27 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.0% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $164.56 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.43.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

