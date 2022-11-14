Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) PT Lowered to $12.00 at DA Davidson

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Mondee in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ MOND opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.56. Mondee has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondee will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula bought 11,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $140,373.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,150,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,124,046.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 90,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,950 in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mondee stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings.

