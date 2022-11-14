Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 148.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 9.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth $615,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,632,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,950,000 after purchasing an additional 413,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 7.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of RYN stock opened at $35.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 63.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $45.87.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 203.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Rayonier

(Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

