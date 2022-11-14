Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 906.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TM. UBS Group lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.9 %

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $143.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $200.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.88.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

