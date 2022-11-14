Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $35,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in VMware by 310.9% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in VMware by 75.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VMware during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in VMware by 150.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $115.97 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.16 and its 200-day moving average is $113.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

