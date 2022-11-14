Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $83,000 Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 26.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 49.6% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Stock Up 11.5 %

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $218.98 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $698.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.97 and its 200-day moving average is $248.51.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

