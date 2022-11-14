Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,472,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after purchasing an additional 714,060 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 4,998.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 561,474 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 511,825 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,705,000 after acquiring an additional 490,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Essential Utilities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,886,000 after acquiring an additional 449,065 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.3 %

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

WTRG opened at $46.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $53.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.