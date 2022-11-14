Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 639,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,102,000 after buying an additional 557,929 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,930,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,676,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,175,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,502,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $244.83 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.51 and its 200 day moving average is $249.74.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

