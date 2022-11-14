Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,086 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $11,507,000. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $5,780,000. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $4,525,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $2,691,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

BDN stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 447.06%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.