Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 30,000 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RWT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $4,607,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 47,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RWT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Redwood Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of RWT opened at $7.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.09%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -129.58%.

Redwood Trust announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

