Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IYR opened at $88.04 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $116.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.18.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

