Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.1% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,506.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,550.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,463.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,895.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.