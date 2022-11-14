Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance
Shares of MPAA opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.16 million, a PE ratio of -77.76 and a beta of 1.55.
Insider Activity at Motorcar Parts of America
In related news, CAO Kamlesh Shah sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $50,895.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,105.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorcar Parts of America news, CEO Joffe Selwyn sold 33,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $466,284.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kamlesh Shah sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $50,895.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,105.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,582 shares of company stock worth $518,732. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America
About Motorcar Parts of America
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.