National Bank Financial Cuts CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to C$78.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CCDBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

CCL Industries stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

