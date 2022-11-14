National Bank Financial Trims Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Target Price to C$167.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$196.00 to C$167.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Canadian Tire stock opened at $118.28 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $157.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.95.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

