Needham & Company LLC Raises CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Price Target to $13.00

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CorMedix from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

CorMedix Trading Up 20.1 %

Shares of CRMD opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.27. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorMedix

CorMedix ( NASDAQ:CRMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 47.64% and a negative net margin of 31,830.43%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 148,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CorMedix by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CorMedix during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 14.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorMedix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

