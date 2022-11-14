Needham & Company LLC Raises Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $100.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WIX. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wix.com from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut Wix.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.94.

Wix.com Price Performance

Wix.com stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.74. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $203.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wix.com Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 180.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $14,400,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 31.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 24.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Wix.com by 7.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

