Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Decreased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $752,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Netflix by 9.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $8,484,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $290.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.15 and its 200-day moving average is $218.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

