NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives $13.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEX. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. ATB Capital upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Up 2.7 %

NEX opened at $10.50 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $896.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 327.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.