Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $84.02 on Monday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average is $83.18. The company has a market capitalization of $185.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

