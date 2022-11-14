Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novavax from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.25.

Novavax Stock Performance

NVAX opened at $25.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35. Novavax has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $236.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. The firm had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 310.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth $65,066,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Novavax by 182.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 938,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after acquiring an additional 606,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Novavax by 31.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,797,000 after acquiring an additional 596,322 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Novavax by 1,337.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 382,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 139.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,996,000 after acquiring an additional 284,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

See Also

