Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.03.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on NU shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NU from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, New Street Research raised NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
Institutional Trading of NU
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of NU in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 69.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NU by 9.5% in the second quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after buying an additional 315,613 shares during the period. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NU Stock Performance
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NU will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
