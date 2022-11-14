NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.75 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.52.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NVA opened at C$13.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.94. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.83 and a 52-week high of C$14.67.

Insider Activity at NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 28,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$375,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,046,406. In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$375,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,046,406. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.59, for a total transaction of C$57,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,239,802.27. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,243 shares of company stock worth $1,039,519.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

