Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 263,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,697,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRI stock opened at $109.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

