Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEFT. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $706,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 68,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $92.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.32. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $149.92.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

