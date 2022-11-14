Oppenheimer Cuts Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target to $50.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.90. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $85.95.

In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 431,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,639,673.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

