Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $281.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.82. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $62,741.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,614.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 530.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 56,917 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 56,272 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter worth $618,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 161.4% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 37,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.